High Springs community surprises elderly woman with birthday parade

The High Springs Fire and Police department surprised an elderly woman with a parade for her 92 birthday.

Gladys Lippy sat on the sidewalk outside her daughter's house and watched more than 20 cars drive by and wish her happy birthday.

The vehicles circled the Bailey Estates neighborhood twice and honked their horns, held up signs, and even showered Lippy with cards and gifts.

Her daughter, Pamela Landis, orchestrated the whole thing by getting in touch with the High Springs Fire Department, along with posting about the event on social media.

Lippy was extremely grateful for the surprise.

“I feel like a 92 year old person, but this cheered me up this really made my day. It was worth waiting 92 years for that. I’ve never had a parade like that before.”

Neighbors also stood outside their houses and waved to Lippy.