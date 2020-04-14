High Springs fire and police departments start "Caring Card Drive"

The High Springs police and fire departments are teaming up and launching "The Caring Card Drive."

The original post reads "In small-town USA, neighbors help neighbors," and that's exactly what the initiative aims to do.

They are asking community members to make cards with sweet messages, drawings, poems or anything positive they'd like to add.

If you know a specific person who needs cheering up you can put their name and address and they will deliver it.

"We can't go anywhere and we are almost in complete and total self-isolation for days or maybe weeks on end," High Springs Fire Department Spokesperson Kevin Mangan said. "What does that start to do to your brain, what does that start to do to your mind?"

"So, we are hoping that these cards will bring a little levity to an otherwise sorrowful situation."

The cards will be left out for 48 hours and sanitized before delivery.

You can drop off your cards in a bin outside of the High Springs Fire Station.