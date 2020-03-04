BREAKING: High Springs police responding to armed robbery in High Springs

High Springs Police are responding to an armed robbery at Caring Pharmacy in High Springs.

According to the High Springs Police Department facebook post, the suspect ran and is armed.

He is described as a white male wearing a hat, long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, a fanny pack, and bandage on his neck.

High Springs Community School and First Christian Academy have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Alachua County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the search for the suspect.

This is an ongoing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.