High Springs woman stranded in Peru

The State Department has issued a level 4 travel advisory asking Americans not to travel abroad and return home if they can.

It is the most severe warning issued by the department.

In North Central Florida, people are practicing social distancing and only leaving home when absolutely necessary but one woman in High Springs is separated her from home by more than 2,500 miles.

Ellen Cecil's 15-day vacation to Peru was cut short, but not her odyssey, when the country announced a state of emergency on Monday and then closed its borders. The tour group she's now with had a flight scheduled for 12:15 AM the next day to Miami from Lima but the country's quarantine went into effect at 11:59 pm.

Cecil said, "and again it's the uncertainty of everything that's so unnerving."

Since then Cecil said the embassy has been no help and a staff member with Senator Marco Rubio's office told her they'll have to negotiate with the Peruvian government.

"But nothing is sure and the problem, even if they were able to get a flight scheduled to come. Get the Peruvian government to allow a plane in. Right now there's no one working at the airports. So even if, they would need somebody there to that can push out there, to get the plane ready to fly back."

Twenty-four people are in the tour group, all registered with the smart traveler enrollment program. The website provides links to global travel advisories but the emergency phone number repeatedly leaves a busy tone.

Cecil's husband Steve said, "I feel that we're going to figure out something, I don't have a good feeling. I was thinking it would happen soon. But soon is like, this was Tuesday, I thought maybe Wednesday or Thursday that they'd figure it out and get a plane down here and pick em up. Cause I mean it'll take hours to do that once they get through with the stuff. So I don't really have a good feeling now."

Steve says that Ellen is well-taken care of with food and shelter by the tour group, Odyssey and he's not upset that Peru closed its borders to protect against the coronavirus.

"You know, I'll feel a lot better when she's home."

Steve adds that his wife is a frequent traveler and used Odyssey tours before but with all streets, businesses and borders shut down in Peru, it's uncertain when Ellen or the 23 other Americans with her will return home.

