High speed chase in Marion County lands one man back behind bars

A man is behind bars after failing to stop for speeding and then leading Marion County Sheriff's deputies on a high speed chase.

On Facebook, the Marion County Sheriff's Office says James Luxton was driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Lake County.

The chase went down Highway 441, Luxton was stopped by a pit maneuver.

He was then charged with fleeing to elude, grand theft auto and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Officials say Luxton didn't stop because he just got out of prison and didn't want to go back.