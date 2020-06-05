High-speed chase spans through Columbia and Union counties

Sheriff's deputies from two counties and FHP troopers were involved in a high-speed chase Thursday evening.

The suspect, who has not been named, was waving a gun at law enforcement. Deputies say he entered from Columbia into Union county on West State Road 100. They say he drove a vehicle drove through several ditches and almost collided with other vehicles.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into a ditch on SW 4th avenue at Dekle cemetery. The suspect was then taken into custody.