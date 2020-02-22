Hit-and-run in Alachua County leaves woman dead, suspect sought by FHP

A tragic hit and run on I75 today has left a woman in North Central Florida dead; she was hit and killed by a pickup truck and the person responsible is currently nowhere to be found.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are looking for the man driving the black Ford pickup truck in the video above and the picture to the right.

Officials say he was heading south near Exit 399 in Alachua when witnesses saw the driver swerving onto the shoulder of the road.

The passenger door was open and a woman was seen hanging out of the truck and holding onto the door

She was dragged for several hundred feet until she fell and was then run over by the truck.

The driver was last seen exiting at Mile Marker 390.

The woman was taken to UF Health where she was pronounced dead.