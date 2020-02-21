Hit and runs in Florida increasing yearly

A hit and run crash that killed a teenager in Micanopy late last year has her family working with the Florida Highway Patrol to reduce the number of these tragedies.

Troopers released numbers today showing the number of hit and run accidents is increasing every year.

We'll show you how witnesses coming forward with details helps bring closure to grieving families.

"She was just a goofball, laughing and always making funny faces." That is how Hannah Brown's brother described her. Hannah Brown was hit and killed while walking down the road with friends in Micanopy in October, the driver of the car fled, an all too common occurrence in Florida.

FHP spokesman Patrick Riordan said, "hit and runs can vary from a fender bender to a traffic fatality or somebody gets injured. From 2017 we had approximately 102-thousand, in 2018 we had approximately 103-thousand and last year we had approximately 105-thousand so we can see hit and run crashes are definitely on the increase."

Joshua Scott is Hannah's brother who added, "why run there's no sense in running? You face the music once you do something even if it's not your fault and it's an accident. When you run and try to hide from your problems, then we end up with a number like 105-thousand."

Nearly 200 of those crashes resulted in someone's death.

Hannah's mother Vickie Hall said, "you see on the news that my daughter was killed but I think behind the scenes is what a lot of people don't understand. It goes on and it's been four months and it hasn't gotten any easier. I still wake up and want to know why I can't hug my daughter."

TV20's Landon Harrar reported, "it is important to report any detail you may have witnessed no matter how small or insignificant you may think it is because those small details are what solve the most crimes."

Riordan gave an example, "a chip of paint could be small but it could be revealing enough that it tells us the make and model of the vehicle that we're looking for. Many times that's what we've got, we've got a small piece of evidence you know in this case we had a piece of a mirror."

The driver Brandon Holt was arrested more than a week after the accident, his next court date is set for March 4th as he is waiting for trial.