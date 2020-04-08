Local in-home healthcare business taking extra precautions

Some in-home healthcare services are still open for business, and they're trying to prevent senior citizens from feeling lonely while keeping them healthy.

"Touching Hearts at Home" provides in home care to adults and seniors in 12 counties throughout NCFL.

They also help with cooking meals and running errands.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, they've been taking extra precautions with those activities such as providing personal protective gear.

"They can help to sanitize the clients home those areas that they do most of their daily activities in, they're also there to manage the client's health. They're there to make sure they don't have any of the symptoms of the virus" Owner, Ruben Ramos said.

Touching Hearts at Home is also asking for the public to help with making cards for seniors.

For more information check out their facebook page.