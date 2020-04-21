Home sales see a rise across North Central Florida in March

North Central Florida saw a bright note in the midst of economic uncertainty after home sales rose across the region during the month of March.

Numbers released Tuesday by Florida Realtors show the number of closed sales rose over a year ago as well as the month before. In the Gainesville, the market sales jumped more than 15% and in Ocala, sales rose nearly 15 percent.

In both markets the average price of each home was significantly more than a year ago. Sales across the state reflected the same trends.