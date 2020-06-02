Hometown Heroes: Computers for Kids

COVID-19 has kept many students, from kindergarten to college, out of the classroom and onto their computers for school.

One Gainesville resident said, "Annabelle was doing her assignments on the phone and that's very very very hard to complete classroom assignments on a telephone.

Yet, a laptop is not a luxury that everybody shares.

Nkwanda Jah, the executive director of the cultural arts coalition said, "We're working on equity, we want these computers to play a role and bring in some equity to East Gainesville. If you don't have a computer, it's hard for our children to really be successful. So instead of us standing around and talking about the problem, we set about doing something about it.

From there, a go fund me account to raise money for computers for kids was born.

Jah added, "We set a goal of $10,000 and we're probably over $13,000 now and that happened a month and a half ago."

So far, more than 100 computers have been donated to families, schools and programs in need since students had to transition to online learning. At the Pace center for girls, the executive director Natalya Bannister, said the laptops are crucial to keep the program going.

"This virus has really exacerbated many of the different traumas that our girls have been through."

Pace center for girls in Gainesville is meant to help girls prepare for their future through academics and social service. Due to COVID-19, they've gone virtual. Thanks to an anonymous donor, 10 laptops turned into 15 for the program.

"People are out there thinking about our girls and we tell our girls that. People you've never met, they care about you they're thinking about you. So these computers will give our girls access to continue getting their academic support, their mental health support that's so needed right now through times like these. These computers are really helping these girls change their lives."

Donate to Pace Center for Girls here and to Computer for Kids here

