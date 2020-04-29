Honoring Gainesville human rights activist Terry Fleming

He's described as, "a leader who can never be replaced."

Longtime Gainesville activist and human rights advocate Terry Fleming died Tuesday night.

Fleming was heavily involved in many community organizations including the Alachua County Democratic Party and the Pride Community Center of North Florida.

For 15 years Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe, called Fleming his friend and a mentor.

"I know he would want us celebrating his life and remembering what good he did and not mourning his passing, so Terry we all love you, we're going to miss you tremendously and thank you for making Gainesville an amazing city,” Poe said.

Fleming also previously served as President of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus.

Past President of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus, Michael Albetta said he will remember Fleming for his leadership qualities.

“Terry had everything you wanted in a leader: a steady hand, a smart political mind, experience, compassion and empathy, a humble heart for service, and an infectious spirit that inspired people to work together for a common purpose. For more than 20 years, I’ve counted on Terry for his counsel, hard work, and belief in our mission of equality for all. We’ve lost one of the greats,” Alberta said.

Fleming was the current Co-president of the Pride Community Center before his death.

Organization officials said their board will meet Wednesday evening and provide a statement Thursday.