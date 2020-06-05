Horse Capital back in the saddle

Along with bars and other entertainment venues, the horse industry in North Central Florida is taking the next step in re-opening.

It's Krystle Lee's first show after her riding academy had to scale back due to COVID-19, but she and her riders are ready to get back in the saddle.

"I've brought more riders to this show than I've ever brought in any history of a show. I think everybody, all of my clients are itching and ready to get busy,” Lee said.

There a few guidelines visitors need to keep in mind when attending this event, like practicing social distancing.

But organizers said they needed to hold this event.

"All of our barns have lost so much money because we have not been able to do lessons, we have not been able to have people come in, it's just been recently so for them to be able to come here, bring their horses and start getting the money back into their pockets, it was a struggle, a big struggle s this is just the opening gate for everything and we're so thankful,” Organizer Mary Jo Schmidt said.

The show is free to watch, but visitors will have to bring their own chairs as bleacher seating will not be available.