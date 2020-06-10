Horse found butchered and dismembered in Summerfield

A Marion County woman is searching for answers after her horse was butchered and dismembered in a pasture.

It was a brutal scene at the Summerfield farm when Frosty the horse was first found.

Her owner Mari Pritchard said she wants to help stop something like this from happening again.

"If I can save just one horse from this, then I can know I've done something good,” she said.

Pritchard owned her horse frosty for five years, "I trusted her and she trusted me,” she said.

She was in the process of moving to a new property to take care of both Frosty and another horse, which only two weeks ago she had to put down.

And in the early morning hours of May 29th her heart would break again.

"You took my life, not my horse's, you took mine. She was my life, my child. She wasn't just a horse,” Pritchard said.

Frosty was found by Cindy Downs, the owner of the property where Frosty was staying while Pritchard prepared their new home.

The fence to the property was found cut open, with Frosty's body just a few feet away.

"It's something you can not get out of your mind and I've seen animals sick but nothing like this before. This was horrible,” Downs said.

Frosty was buried in the pasture were she was killed.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office initially responded to the farm and continues to investigate Frosty's death.