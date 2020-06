For the second straight day, a two-year-old sired by "Not This Time" was the top seller at the OBS spring sale.

On day three the bay colt out of "Business Decision" sold for $700,000. He turned in an eighth of a mile in 10 seconds flat at last week's under tack session.

Thursday, a filly by the same sire sold for $1.3 million. Overall sales numbers were down compared to last year's third session.