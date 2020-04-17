Hospital cleaning crews are first line of defense against COID-19.

As nurses and doctors fight the COVID-19 pandemic, there's another group of hospital workers who make sure those healthcare workers, and any new patients coming in, are also kept safe. We'll introduce you to a few members of North Florida Regional’s cleaning crews who are essential in the battle against COVID-19.

When the pandemic really started to take off, hospital cleaning crews admitted they were a bit nervous.

Mattie Mccallum has worked at NFRMC for 34 and she explained, “well, you were scared of going in the room thinking you may catch it but after we had a lot of training they explained the situation to us and so I was okay with it.”

Now they say they take their job of cleaning even more seriously and make sure to not miss any spots at all. Donnett Booker has been a cleaner for 3 years and she said, “oh, we in there. We are in there more than the surgeons are in there. We’re deep, we get down and dirty. We go and we pull and move, I move tables and beds I move it all. We probably get to where they don’t even see.”

Mccallum added, “you do all the doorknobs, the light switches, the windows, telephones, bed rails, underneath the bed's everything.”

Jerome Huntley is the Director of Environmental Services who explained just how important cleaning crews really are. “They are the first line of defense between one patient and the next. Without them, infectious diseases would spread like wildfire. They are on the front lines and they are very important to what we do here at North Florida Regional.

TV20's Landon Harra reported, “the cleaning crews say it's not unusual for them to clean the same room multiple times a day and it normally takes about 30 minutes to clean regular room and about 45 minutes to clean one a COVID-19 patient has been staying in.”

Many of the rooms they clean have patients still in them, and the cleaners like Huntley say interacting with and keeping patients calm and comfortable is one of their favorite parts of the job. “I go in there like it was their house. I go in and talk to them to make sure they’re happy. Go in there with a smile saying hey how are you doing.”

In order to make sure everyone was safe as we shot this story Landon Harrar had his temperature taken at the door, was asked questions about recent travel and wore a mask at all times while inside the hospital.