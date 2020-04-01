Hotels agree to quarantine first responders

Hotels in north central Florida are getting prepared to help those on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus.

Alachua County will be helping first responders keep their families safe by renting hotel rooms they can stay in if they get infected with COVID-19.

Alachua County Fire Rescue got the idea from firefighters in Washington and wanted to have a plan in place in case the pandemic worsens in the county.

“its an invisible danger that we are all responding to and every call that we go on, we take it very seriously as a potential of being exposed,” said Harold Theus, ACFR Fire Chief.

First responders would be quarantined in a hotel room until they tested negative twice for the virus.

“We’ve taken a lot of precautions just to make sure our employees don’t get infected,” Theus said. “We haven’t had to utilize it yet but we have it there if we need it."

The precautions ACFR has taken are decontaminating fire trucks and clothes, and taking firefighters' temperatures twice a day.

The county will be working with 10 hotels in the area.