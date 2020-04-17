House Representative Chuck Clemons hosts telephone town hall

On Friday afternoon House Representative, Chuck Clemons hosted a telephone town hall to inform people on different topics related to COVID-19.

Officials from the Florida Farm Bureau, the Florida Chamber Foundation, the Florida Retail Association, and Dr. Ralph Massullo who represents District 34, were all on the call.

Gilchrist County's Bobby Schultz was also on the call. He gave insightful law enforcement information.

"No one has gone to jail over it. The businesses, the citizens for the most part have been very much in tune with what's going on and trying to make the best of the situation and being very prayerful that at the end of the day we can hopefully get back to normal and put all this behind us." Schultz said.

There were about 1500 people were in on the call and there were more than 3200 comments.

You can listen to there entire call right here.


