House fire helps siblings find half-brother they never knew about

"That's where they found him, in that chair."

A fire took Edmund Wayne Morgan II's home to the ground Thursday, destroying just about everything he owned.

"There was nothing left, his son, Edmund Wayne Morgan III, said. " I pulled an American flag, and a bible and that old metal can."

And his dad's favorite shotgun.

Morgan showed me a voicemail from his dad saying, "I just got a new shotgun; it's a beauty."

He found out his father was dead that night.

"He's done two tours in Vietnam and always told me he did one for me and one for him and if anybody ever gave me a hard time he did a tour for me," Morgan said. "I just want to remember him for what he did for our country."

Gilchrist County Fire Rescue Fire Chief James Campbell said his crews responded to the fire.

"Sometimes, you can find something small, in this case they were able to find something that had just been protected by a simple metal box," he said.

A rusty metal box with documents saying Morgan and his sister had a half-brother they never knew about.

So, they put it on Facebook.

Morgan says thanks to Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz, the post got traction.

"There's a lot of things to be said about social media, most of it bad, but this is one of those good things," Sheriff Schultz said.

And they found him…all the way in Ohio.

"Looking at him and seeing my dad's eyes...I've seen his pictures, hearing his voice, it's like I'm talking to my dad almost," Morgan said.

Jim Campbell was adopted.

By the time he was three months old, the father who raised him was already in his life.

Now, he has a wife and son.

"I'm still trying to wrap my head around the whole thing, Campbell said. "I've never had a younger brother."

His parents both passed away, but he says he's okay with the unanswered questions and just grateful to meet his new siblings.

"It's half of who I am, that I don't know about," he said. People ask and I say 'Well, I don't know.'"

"So, now I'm starting to know."

Morgan's sister, Angela Roberts, said, "It would be nice to have a family again."

They all say, their father will be missed.

But they are focusing on the silver lining: they have a whole new family to meet one day.