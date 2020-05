The Humane Society of North Central Florida is known for helping animals, but now it's helping people fight the spread of COVID-19.

The Humane Society is offering hand-made face masks to people who donate at least $10 to the organization.

The masks are washable and have a pocket for inserting filter media.

There were donated by a shelter volunteer.

The promotion lasts through May 14.

