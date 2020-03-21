Humane Society offers one-on-one meet and greets with animals

During this time of uncertainty one Alachua County group is working to make social distancing bearable by pairing residents with furry friends.

The Humane Society of North Central Florida is offering one one-on-one meet and greets with animals.

They'll be held in outdoor yards with space for social distancing. All adoption fees are waived for those who have fostered for at least four weeks.

This isn't the first time the humane society has done this. Adoption fees for foster families were also waived back in 2017 during Hurricane Irma.

All animals have been spayed, chipped and vaccinated. All foster families will receive the proper supplies to take care of the dog or cat.