Hundreds of chicken dinners handed out in Williston drive-thru cook out

Leaders in the Williston community couldn't come together in large crowds for Easter due to COVID-19, so they held a drive-thru cook out instead.

The Ministerial Faith Alliance partnered with local businesses to prepare 500 chicken dinners.

The meals were free to anyone who showed up to Cornelius Williams park Sunday afternoon.

Volunteers gave out food and drinks while wearing face masks, gloves, all while following proper social distancing guidelines.

Helping others they say, is part of the true meaning of Easter.

"We're here to help people. We're here to help them by feeding. They couldn't come to us for Easter so we thought we'd bring Easter to them. Easter is all about giving. It's amazing to see the community come together as one." Pastor Charles Streeter said

The alliance says they're strongly considering holding the cook out next easter as well.