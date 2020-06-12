Large group of looters steal over $100k in merchandise at Tampa Walmart

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office has released a shocking video of hundreds of looters breaking into a Tampa Walmart last month.

Deputies are asking for the public's help to find some of the suspects who they say stole more than $100k in merchandise.

It happened on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 9:10 p.m. Authorities say a crowd gathered in front of the Walmart located at 2701 East Fletcher Avenue. The store was closed due to the protests occurring outside the University Mall.

People wielding blunt objects, like hammers, broke the glass entrance doors and stormed into the store.

After reviewing surveillance video, detectives believe about 200 people entered the store and most began looting the electronics section. An estimated $116,000 in merchandise and damages was reported.

"Not only is this violence completely unacceptable, it was disrespectful to the protesters who were out there that night trying to express their message in an impactful way," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We are actively working to identify each and every one of these suspects and ask the public to provide any information they may have."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.