Hungry? Here's what's still open locally

NORTH CENTRAL FLORIDA (WCJB)-- Hungry and don't know what is still open? TV20 has compiled a list of establishments that are still serving.
Many restaurants have switched to carryout-only and changed their hours, so be sure to check here for updates.
This is not a complete list and will continue to be updated.
Afternoon: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., carryout only
Alpin Beer + Wine Bistro: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., carryout only
Amelia’s Fine Italian Cuisine: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery
The Bar and Table: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering 10 percent off all take-out orders
BBQ Bill’s 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Bett’s Big T: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Carrabba’s: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Cedar River Seafood: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carryout only
Cheesecake Factory: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Chompers Diner: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., drive-through
Cilantro Tacos: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-outside and carryout
Civilization: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., carryout only
Coffee and Cream: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Conestogas Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout.
Cracker Barrel: dine-in and carryout
Crane Ramen: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., carryout and delivery
Fresco Pizza and Pasta: Monday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Headwaters: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., carryout only
The Island Hotel & Restaurant: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Kabab House: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed Tuesdays), dine-in (25 person max) and carryout
Krispy Kreme: 24-hours, carryout only
Limerick Road Neighborhood Grill: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Linda Vista: 11 a.m to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Loosey’s Downtown: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Main Street Pie Company: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Maple Street Biscuit Company: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Maude’s: Weekdays- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery
Mi Apá Latin Cafe: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., carryout and drive-through
Mildred’s Big City Food: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., carryout and delivery
Northwest Grille: Weekdays- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Paramount Grill: Tuesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery
Pepperoni’s Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Pizza in the Neighbor Hood: Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., carryout and delivery
PDQ: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery
P.F. Chang’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carryout and delivery
Sam’s Pizza & Subs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sandy’s Place: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carryout and delivery
Satchel’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery
Simmer Down Lakeside Grill: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., dine-in and carryout
Spins: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery
Wyatt’s Coffee: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., dine-in and carryout
43rd Street Deli: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery