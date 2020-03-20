Hungry? Here's what's still open locally

Hungry and don't know what is still open? TV20 has compiled a list of establishments that are still serving.

Many restaurants have switched to carryout-only and changed their hours, so be sure to check here for updates.

If you'd like a restaurant to be featured, tag us on social media @WCJB20.

This is not a complete list and will continue to be updated.

--------------------

Afternoon: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., carryout only

Alpin Beer + Wine Bistro: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., carryout only

Amelia’s Fine Italian Cuisine: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery

The Bar and Table: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering 10 percent off all take-out orders

BBQ Bill’s 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Bett’s Big T: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Carrabba’s: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Cedar River Seafood: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carryout only

Cheesecake Factory: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Chompers Diner: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., drive-through

Cilantro Tacos: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-outside and carryout

Civilization: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., carryout only

Coffee and Cream: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Conestogas Restaurant: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout.

Cracker Barrel: dine-in and carryout

Crane Ramen: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., carryout and delivery

Fresco Pizza and Pasta: Monday through Saturday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Headwaters: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., carryout only

The Island Hotel & Restaurant: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Kabab House: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed Tuesdays), dine-in (25 person max) and carryout

Krispy Kreme: 24-hours, carryout only

Limerick Road Neighborhood Grill: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Linda Vista: 11 a.m to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Loosey’s Downtown: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Main Street Pie Company: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Maple Street Biscuit Company: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maude’s: Weekdays- 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends- 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery

Mi Apá Latin Cafe: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., carryout and drive-through

Mildred’s Big City Food: 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

MOJO Hogtown Bar-B-Que: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., carryout and delivery

Northwest Grille: Weekdays- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Weekends- 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Paramount Grill: Tuesday through Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery

Pepperoni’s Pizzeria: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Pizza in the Neighbor Hood: Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., carryout and delivery

PDQ: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery

P.F. Chang’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carryout and delivery

Sam’s Pizza & Subs: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sandy’s Place: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., carryout and delivery

Satchel’s: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery

Simmer Down Lakeside Grill: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., dine-in and carryout

Spins: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery

Wyatt’s Coffee: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., dine-in and carryout

43rd Street Deli: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., dine-in, carryout and delivery