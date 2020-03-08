Vegans and meat-eaters alike swarm Veg Fest 2020 in Ocala

It was every veggie lover's dream at Ocala's 2nd Annual Veg Fest.

The completely vegan event had different plant-based meals as well as keynote speakers discussing the health benefits of veganism and the disadvantages of what they called cruelty to animals, especially those raised to end up on somebody's table.

Event organizers Tiffany Adams and Mike Young said "you can eat plants and it's not boring you aren't eating cardboard for the rest of your life. You have presenters talking about it all day long, doctors! You learn about all the benefits and it's awesome, it's not just eating lettuce."

At the free event, you could find plant-based hot dogs, cheesesteaks and even seafood style dishes.

Organizers say they hope to make the event an Ocala tradition, promoting vegan and waste-free lifestyles for years to come.

