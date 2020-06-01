Hurricane Season is officially underway... What you should be doing to prepare

As the calendar flips to June 1st, it not only means the start of meteorological summer, but it is also the first official day of hurricane season.

Experts predict 2020 will be the fifth consecutive year with above normal tropical activity. But this will be the first year we have had to go through hurricane season while also dealing with a pandemic.

Many people are wondering what will happen if a storm does come our way and evacuations are ordered and shelters open. Emergency managers in levy county say they have a plan.

David Peaton, Assistant Director for Levy County Emergency Management, says, "We're working on doing things like figuring out how we're going to space out our residents, how we're going to deal with extra medical staff that may be available, the availability of personal protective equipment that we can give out to our residents. We really want people to feel safe. We of course want everyone to be safe, be healthy, but we want them to feel comfortable. We don't want them to be scared to come to a shelter because they think they will get sick."

Peaton says although the predictions indicate an above average season, it only takes one storm to impact your life.

This Thursday, June 4th is also the last day to get hurricane supplies tax free and if your not quite sure what to get, we have some tools to help.

Peaton says, "The best thing to do is when you do your normal grocery shopping, go ahead and pick up some stuff and add to your disaster kit. If you go to /a> , we have that broken down to where you can actually build that kit over 8 weeks. Don't worry about buying it all at one time. Build it over a certain amount of time."

