Ice cream shop, GPD delivered free ice cream

A sweet treat was delivered to people today with the help of local law enforcement officers.

Customers of Sweet Dreams of Gainesville prepaid ice cream to be delivered to the east side of Gainesville.

The ice cream shop has been visiting neighborhoods since the coronavirus outbreak and wanted to deliver ice cream to the east side.

The Gainesville Police Department helped with the deliveries.

The ice cream truck stopped by Carver Gardens, Gardenia Gardens, and Village and Forest Green apartments.

"I am overwhelmed with the generosity of my customers and overwhelmed with the opportunity to be able to get out and not only sell my ice cream but actually do things like this to give the ice cream out," said Michael Manfredi, the Sweet Dreams of Gainesville owner. "It's a little bit of a departure from what's going on right now."

The ice cream shop gave away flavors such as black raspberry, cotton candy, and cake batter.