If you can't watch us on DIRECTV in Columbia and Marion, here's what you can do

We are hearing that some of our Columbia and Marion County DIRECTV subscribers have lost WCJB TV20. We are working to resolve this issue with DirectTV. If you have lost WCJB TV20 DIRECTV has sent us the following request

“If the station can provide the information on the subscriber(s) who is having the issue, we can look into it quicker. We are not aware of any technical difficulty that we are having to make the programming disappear (when it was once there), but will look into it after we have the subscriber’s information.”

-subscriber name on the account:

-address on account

-service address

-account phone number

-account number

Please email your information to us at mhunter@wcjb.com

If you send us that information, we'll send it to DIRECTV en masse with everyone who tells us they're experiencing the same issue.

The sooner we receive this information the sooner we can restore WCJB TV20 to your channel lineup.