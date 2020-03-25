If you can't watch us on DIRECTV in Marion and Columbia anymore, here's what you can do

We are hearing that some of our Columbia and Marion County DIRECTV subscribers have lost WCJB TV20. We are working to resolve this issue with DirectTV. If you have lost WCJB TV20 DIRECTV has sent us the following request

“If the station can provide the information on the subscriber(s) who is having the issue, I can look into it quicker. I’m not aware of any technical difficulty that we are having to make the programming disappear (when it was once there), but will look into it after I have the subscriber’s information.”

-subscriber name on the account:

-address on account:

-service address:

-account phone number:

-account number:

Send the information to Karen Griet

Director, Content & Programming

AT&T Mobility & Entertainment Group

310.964.4732 – krgriet@att.com

AT&T Mobility is the parent company of DIRECTV.

The sooner they receive this information the sooner they can restore WCJB TV20 to your channel lineup.