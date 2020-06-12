Innovation Academy to host CATALYST 2020, virtual edition

The Innovation Academy will host CATALYST 2020, virtual edition, on Friday. It's a showcase of outstanding student teams and their creative solutions.

This showcase serves as the culminating event for the Creativity-in-Action course. All student teams display a prototype of a product, service, model or other items they have developed in a team environment utilizing the creative design process as part of their Innovation Minor coursework. You can visit the teams virtually and see prototypes with the potential to improve lives and create change — which are being showcased for the very first time.

This year’s Innovation Academy Catalyst challenge centered on the big question: “How might we create a sustainable on-site business that provides vocational training for Palm Beach School for Autism “Project Next” students?”

The link to register for the virtual event can be found here. ​After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.