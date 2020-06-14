Innovation Hub celebrates 10 years since groundbreaking

The Innovation Hub is a place where entrepreneurs take a creative idea and make it into a legitimate business. In the past 10 years, 108 businesses began their journey there.

"There wasn't any real formal support for entrepreneurs and first-time startup founders in the Gainesville area. This was a real boom for providing a place where people could have an office and a conference room to meet in." Innovation Hub Director, Mark Long, said.

An example of a startup is "Diabetic Kitchen," which was created by a mother and father with a son who complained about all his diabetic food choices tasting like cardboard.

They came in and started producing food specifically for diabetics and about 4 or 5 months ago they announced they had the number one selling breakfast cereal on amazon, their cinnamon pecan granola.

The Innovation Hub basically takes a creative idea and gives its creators the mentors and connections to grow it out says, Long.

"Takes a lot of guts I'll tell you that first off. It takes a lot of confidence, a lot of different skills but mostly it's ambition and passion and a willingness to learn." He said.

In 2017 the Innovation Hub building doubled in size and Long says they're looking at adding even more square footage soon.

"We're looking at a third building in the next 12 months that's more towards advanced manufacturing, robotics and drones, and new technology so people can actually build up manufacturing enterprises in Gainesville which you know is something we lack."

Right now 68 companies reside in the Innovation Hub and Long says 76 percent of the businesses who got started at the Hub are still in business to this day.