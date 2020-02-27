Inspirational NCFL basketball player is team's top scorer

Jonathan Jacome is a seventh-grader at High Springs Community School with autism. Every week, he steps onto the basketball court and brings home the most points for the High Springs Hawks.

The Hawk's manager, Damon Messina tells us that Jonathan loves to be a part of the team and looks forward to every practice and game.

Jonathan's dream is to play basketball for the Santa Fe High Raiders. His favorite teams are the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers and of course the Florida Gators.