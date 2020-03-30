Local family scammed by Instacart shopper

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in North Central Florida, skipping a trip to the grocery store could mean the difference between catching the virus and staying healthy.

The idea behind apps like Instacart is that you can save yourself a trip to the store and instead just find the store in the app on your phone.

From there, you choose your groceries, pick a payment method, and you're good to go. But for the Brower family, that process didn't quite go as planned.

"We got text messages that said the order was being shopped for and then another message that it was completed and it should be delivered. The next message that we got was that your order has been completed and please rate our service ... and we received nothing. It was frustrating to say the least."

The Browers currently have family members over the age of 70 in their home and they figured using Instacart was an extra measure they should take to keep everyone healthy.

"It could have been anybody. It could have been someone who was in far greater need than she was ... and that's not fair," Brower said.

Alachua County Sheriff Office spokesperson, Art Forgey, says he expects to see more similar cases pop up in the future, but luckily the Instacart thiefs aren't hard to find.

"It's just downright despicable. I would hate to be in their shoes when they stand before the judge and explain why they did this in a pandemic," Forgey said.

Deputies have identified the woman who stole the Brower's groceries and the situation is under investigation.