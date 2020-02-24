International Food Truck Rally brings foods from all over the world to Gainesville

North Central Florida got a taste of foods from all around the world on Sunday.

The International Food Truck Rally in Gainesville, hosted by First Magnitude Brewing Company and MA Entertainment, brought together fifteen local food trucks for all of the roughly five-thousand who attended.

For Tatum Homer-Dibble, a first-year student at the University of Florida, events like these are a must.

“I used to live in Ottoman Park, so they had a bunch of these little local events nearby; if we look on social media and we see cool events we usually try to go," Homer-Dibble said. "I kind of lost some of that when I came up here…it seemed like a “Campus Only” kind of thing and I don’t know much about Gainesville, but looking on Facebook and hearing about local events like this is really cool."

Laura Jean with "Simple & Good," a vegan cheesemaker based in High Springs and one of the many vendors present at the event, says businesses have just as much to gain from local events.

"There are a lot of great, locally-owned brands that come out of Gainesville and t’s very rewarding to come out and see people’s reactions and see that they love the cheese that we make," Jean explained.

The International Food Truck Rally is slated to return in 2021.