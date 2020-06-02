Ire Bethea officially sworn into office at Tuesday night Ocala City Council meeting

The Ocala City Council finally has a new council member.

After four elections over eight months, Ire Bethea was elected to the District Two seat.

The vacant District Two seat was officially filled Tuesday evening but the city had to make some changes in order to safely swear in the new council member.

Guests wanting to visit city hall for in-person meetings will be screened at security with a thermometer.

Visitors with respiratory symptoms or body temperature at or above 100 degrees will not be allowed in.

Residents are strongly encouraged to wear face masks.

"We always encourage people to participate in local government and we want people to feel welcome to come into our city building but just making sure they're taking precautionary measures and we're also taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of everyone who wants to come and be a part of these meetings,” Marketing & Communication Manager for the City, Ashley Dobbs.

Seating will also be limited to 24 visitors in council chambers, ten visitors in the second-floor lobby, and ten visitors in the downstairs lobby.

If needed, residents can also watch the meeting across the street at the Downtown Market pavilion.

At the meeting, Bethea filled the seat vacated by former councilwoman Mary Sue Rich.

Since this has been a several month process, city officials say Bethea will not serve a full four-year term. He will be up for re-election in November 2023.