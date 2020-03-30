Is takeout safe to eat during the coronavirus outbreak? Experts explain.

(CNN) - People across the country and the globe are taking measures to limit the spread of coronavirus: Avoiding crowds, working from home, frequent handwashing and ordering in instead of eating out.

Experts examine the safety of ordering out during the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: CNN)

But is there a risk even if we have meals delivered or get takeout?

Dr. Benjamin Chapman, a food safety specialist at North Carolina State University, says there's no evidence coronavirus is transmitted by food or food packaging even if it somehow makes its way into your meal.

"My message around takeout is go ahead and do it. It's a really safe alternative," Chapman said.

The heat from cooking is more likely to kill off the coronavirus, said Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University. She says there has not been evidence to show the virus is transmitted by eating food.

She also says the risk of contracting COVID-19 through a hot or a even cold meal is extremely low.

"Coronaviruses in general are not stable at high temperatures, so it is highly likely that cooking food will inactivate the virus," Rasmussen said. "Cold foods we don't know how long the virus remains infectious on cold foods, however for things like produce that you would presumably wash prior to eating that should rinse off any virus."

Rasmussen adds if the virus is ingested, our stomach would actually get rid of the virus

"When you eat any kind of food, whether it be hot or cold, that food is going to go straight down into your stomach where there is a high acidity, low P-H environment that also will inactivate the virus," she said.

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says that if you order food from a restaurant, there are some precautions you should take.

"What we've been basically done is we receive food, try to take out some of the packaging actually on the porch even, and leave it out," Gupta said. "And then when we come in we sort of wipe any of the surfaces in the remaining packaging and then obviously wash out hands. I mean, again, keeping in mind that it's hand touching and then hands to face. So that's sort of how we've approached it, and it seems to have worked. I feel pretty good about it."

Dr. Celine Gounder, clinical assistant professor of medicine and infectious diseases at NYU Bellevue, agrees that its human interaction, not interaction with food, that poses the greatest risk.

"I think the highest risk moment in getting food delivered to you is actually the face to face interaction if you have one with the delivery person," Gounder said. "So, ideally you would be able to pay them online or whatever platform you're using for ordering food and then have them leave it outside your door, wait till they leave, and then get the food."

If you prefer to head to the grocery store to throw together a homemade meal, wiping the products down and washing your hands are key.

"I would suggest wiping down external surfaces of canned or wrapped foods," Gounder said. "You should be washing your fruits and vegetables, produce anyway. Soap and water is just fine for that, but again I think making sure you sanitize your hands, wash your hands after you unpack your groceries is also a key step here."

Copyright 2020 CNN. WOOD, KRON, WHDH, CNN, NIAID, NYC Media and Getty Images contributed to the report. All rights reserved.