Is the Rodman Dam here to stay? A federal judge dismisses the lawsuit that could remove it

It's another defeat for the people who want to get rid of Rodman Dam.

A federal judge will not reconsider an appeal of an earlier decision to dismiss a lawsuit designed to remove the dam and restore the Ocklawaha river.

The non-profit Florida Defenders of the Environment sued the U.S. forest service.

Last October, federal judge Harvey Schlesinger ruled that the courts have no jurisdiction over permitting decisions by the Forest Service and dismissed the case.

After an appeal Schlesinger ruled there are no grounds to reconsider the case.

