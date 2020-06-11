Jacksonville will host the Republican National Convention

Donald Trump will accept the nomination of the Republican Party for a second term as president in Jacksonville, the Republican National Committee Chair announced Thursday night in a news release.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in the news release. “We look forward to bringing this great celebration and an economic boom to the Sunshine State in just a few short months.”

The RNC voted Wednesday night to allow the party’s more mundane business to be held in Charlotte because of contractual obligations. The RNC also approved rule procedures to allow delegates to cast their vote by proxy.

Reports had been swirling for more than a week that Jacksonville was the front runner to host the Republican National Convention that Trump wanted to move out of Charlotte after North Carolina’s governor told the party it could not host a full-scale convention free from social distancing measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The governor doesn’t want to give an inch, and what he’s doing is losing hundreds of millions of dollars for his state," Trump said Wednesday at the White House. He told reporters that many states have volunteered to host, including Texas, Georgia, and Florida. "I think we’re going to probably end up giving you an announcement pretty soon.

The RNC has spent the last week scouting locations after Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C., rejected Trump’s demand that the convention be allowed to take place Aug. 24-27 without social distancing measures.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Mayor Lenny Curry welcomed the idea of hosting the convention here.

On Wednesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel made clear that Jacksonville was the favorite.

“There’s a couple more things we need to do before we can announce that, but Jacksonville is absolutely in the front-running position,” she told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

RNC officials toured Phoenix, Savannah, Dallas as well as Jacksonville this week and "have been in conversations with several other potential locations.” Jacksonville is the only one of those cities run by a Republican mayor.

There were indications that plans were moving forward in Jacksonville. Hotel rooms were blocked off for the last week of August -- one week after the state’s Aug. 18 primary -- intensifying speculation.

The Jacksonville area has a population of about 1.5 million. Curry is a former chairperson of the state Republican Party, and the area is the home base of GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, a key Trump ally.

That celebration could generate at least $100 million in revenues for the host city, perhaps more.

Florida's prize of 29 electoral votes is considered crucial to Trump's bid for a second term, which could factor into the party's calculations.