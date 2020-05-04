J. Scott Angle named new vice president for UF/IFAS

After a 10-month search, a new director will lead the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Science.

UF administrators named J. Scott Angle, director of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

Angle will assume the role as vice president for agriculture and resources starting on July 13, UF administrators said.

Angle will oversee UF’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences with more than 6,000 students, the Florida Cooperative Extension Service, and the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station’s network of research centers.

He spent more than 35 years working in agricultural science and administration at the University of Maryland where he studied nutrient loss from agro-ecosystems.

“Dr. Angle has a demonstrated record of innovative leadership,” said Michael Perri, dean of the UF College of Public Health and Health Professions and chair of the search committee. “His work has also driven scientific advances that underpin our state’s second-largest industry and customized Extension to the needs of each local community it serves.”

Angie succeeds Jack Payne who retired after serving 10 years as vice president.

“My experience at NIFA gave me the opportunity to see university agriculture operations across the nation, and UF/IFAS is simply one of, if not the, best. Agriculture is changing faster than I have everwitnessed in my career,” Angle said.