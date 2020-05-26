J.K. Rowling to release new book ‘Ickabog’ for free online

(Gray News) - Author J.K. Rowling announced her book "The Ickabog" would be available for free online, with a new chapter - or two or three - getting released every weekday.

The first two chapters were released Tuesday, she posted on Twitter.

"I have a small announcement, but before I get started, I want to head off one possible source of confusion," Rowling tweeted. "THIS IS NOT A HARRY POTTER SPIN-OFF."

She wrote she decided to release it this way so children can read it or have it read to them "during these strange, unsettling times."

In the long Twitter thread, she said a version of "Ickabog" had existed for more than 10 years, much of it spent with the pages in her attic.

"I always meant to publish it, but after the last Potter was released I wrote two novels for adults and, after some dithering, decided to put those out next," she tweeted. "Until very recently, the only people who’d heard the story of 'The Ickabog' were my two younger children."

She decided to pull it out of storage a few weeks ago and do some rewriting. The book will be officially published in November, she said.

"But there’s more… I’d like children to illustrate the book for me!" Rowling wrote. "I’ll be suggesting ideas for pictures as we go, but nobody should feel constrained by my ideas. Let your imaginations run wild!"

Full details are available at the illustration competition website.

