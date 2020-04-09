Jacksonville Jaguars combat COVID-19 by distributing Jags themed masks

The Jacksonville Jaguars, inspired by Jaguars great Tony Boselli and his fight against the coronavirus, will be purchasing 45,000 Jags themed protective masks for distribution later this month throughout the Jacksonville area.

The masks will be distributed by the Jags to local companies who are still open and interacting with the public.

The masks will also be distributed to non-profit groups with missions focused on local COVID-19 efforts.

This is all in support of the #Masks4Jax campaign. The team has a mission to inform and gather the community as the world deals with the challenges given from the virus.

The masks will have a Jags logo and will be given out in late April.

The team posted a video of Boselli who has contracted COVID-19 and has gone through treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville.

Boselli said ”When you go out in public, here in Jacksonville or anywhere, put a mask on, It will protect you, it will protect your family and those you come in contact with. If we wash our hands, if we do our social distancing and we wear a mask, we’ll get through this faster, safely and together.”

In March Jaguars owner Shad Khan donated $1 million in support of northeast Florida's response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The funding is set to give support to Jacksonville health organizations like Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund, Feeding Northeast Florida, The Clara White Mission, The Jacksonville Public Education Fund and the Jacksonville chapter of the American Red Cross.

A complete summary of all Jaguars programs is available on the Jags website.