Jacksonville beaches to reopen Friday

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced Thursday that Duval County's beaches and parks will reopen Friday at 5 p.m. after being closed for a month because of COVID-19.

The beaches and parks will reopen "with restrictions for essential activities only," a city news release states.

The news release goes on to say those activities have been defined by Gov. Ron DeSantis, and are as follows:

• Participating in recreational activities consistent with social distancing guidelines

• Such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, taking care of pets and surfing

“This can be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life,” Curry stated in the news release. “Please respect and follow these limitations. Stay within the guidelines for your safety as well as for the safety of your neighbors.”

Beaches will open from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. each morning and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. each evening, the city's news release states. Beaches will remain closed during all other time periods.

"Please be advised that you are swimming and surfing at your own risk," the news release states.

Parks that are owned and operated by the City of Jacksonville will resume normal hours starting at 5 p.m. Friday limiting gatherings to fewer than 50 people, according to Curry's executive order.

The city also announced the following reopenings:

• City of Jacksonville golf courses will reopen during normal operating hours, but individuals must follow social distancing requirements

• No overnight camping at Hanna or Huguenot parks is permitted

• Playground amenity usage must follow social distancing requirements

• No organized group activities are permitted – this includes picnics or gatherings, team sports, or any type of group activity

• All park restroom facilities will remain closed

• Pavilions and picnic areas will remain closed