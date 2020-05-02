Jameis Winston gives back to Tampa community in a big way

Jameis Winston didn't hesitate when he said "this is my city" Saturday in East Tampa.

The former Buccaneers quarterback helped the fight against COVID-19 in a big way by donating $30,000 to the Tampa CDC. He also helped give out meals to people in need at the Open Cafe.

Winston said he'll be doing this the next four weekends, and it doesn't matter which team you root for.

"It’s been very different today because I got the Florida State mask on," Winston said, with a smile. "One lady said 'Y’all don’t have any [University of Florida] Gator masks in there?' I said ‘No ma’am. Only Seminole masks over here.’"

The 26-year-old still makes his home in Tampa, and he says he's excited to continue helping the people of this city.

"That’s what community does. No matter who you cheer for, no matter what team you play for, it’s about serving your community and giving back," he said.

Winston signed a one-year deal with the Saints on Tuesday.