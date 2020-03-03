Japan’s Olympic minister says 2020 games ‘could be postponed’

TOKYO (CNN) - Japan’s minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Seiko Hashimoto, said on Tuesday that the Tokyo 2020 games “could be postponed until later this year.”

She was responding to a question from an opposition party member about the possibility of postponing the 2020 Olympics during a committee meeting in Japan’s parliament.

“In the contract signed by the IOC, the host city and others, it stated the IOC has the right to cancel the games only if they could not be held in 2020,” Hashimoto said. “This could be taken to mean the games could be postponed until later this year.”

Talks between Tokyo’s organizing committee and the International Olympic Committee are being held this week to determine their next steps as the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, according to the Associated Press.

“The organizing committee, the IOC, and the Tokyo government are working hard on the assumption of opening the games on July 24 as scheduled. The government will put all its effort into supporting this,” Hashimoto added.

According to AP, the Japanese government has indicated it sees the next couple of weeks as crucial to containing the spread of the virus.

Several major sporting events in the country have already been impacted. The start of Japan’s baseball season saw teams playing in an empty Tokyo Dome while the Japan Sumo Association held a major tournament behind closed doors and without spectators due to the outbreak.

The torch relay in Japan is set to start on March 26 but it could see some changes and restrictions, according to AP.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media, Inc. contributed to this report.