Ocala man is dead after being struck by a train in Ocala

An accident involving a train killed a man in Marion County.

Ocala Police officers received calls about a person jogging on the tracks at the intersection of Southwest Broadway and Northwest 2nd Street in Ocala Monday afternoon.

An incoming train then struck Eric Bennett, 46, of Ocala, police said. First responders took the victim to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Ocala Police officers have launched an active investigation and will provide more details as it becomes available. Police blocked off the intersection due to the stopped train.

