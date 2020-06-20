Advertisement

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/AP)
In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global leadership at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey/AP) (GIM)
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns. But the judge also made clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a prepublication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs they publish.

The ruling clears the path for a broader election-year readership and distribution of a memoir, due out Tuesday, that paints an unflattering portrait of President Donald Trump's foreign policy decision-making during the turbulent year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Nonethless, Lamberth frowned upon the way Bolton went about publishing the book. Bolton took it “upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities” and perhaps caused irreparable harm to national security, Lamberth said.

But with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile, the judge wrote.

“A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,” Lamberth wrote. “With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.'

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

Updated: 32 minutes ago
The staffers were placed into quarantine

News

Gainesville community supports black-owned businesses

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
The Gainesville community is supporting black-owned businesses.

Local

UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
UF holds virtual physician assistant studies commencement ceremony

News

City of Ocala to reopen adult activity centers

Updated: 8 hours ago
The City of Ocala is opening up community centers for older adults amid the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.

News

Lake City missing teen found

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
He returned to his residence on Friday

News

Hundreds gather for a Juneteenth Liberation Rally in Gainesville

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Many were expecting to rally for Juneteenth at the MLK Center in Gainesville but the crowd went home knowing more about injustice in the prison system.

News

Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Ryan Pearson
Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere

Sports

Former Florida State player starts online petition to change name of Doak Campbell Stadium

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Fletcher Keel
The stadium was named after the university's former president, Doak Campbell.

News

Graduation speech gone wrong

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
“Honestly, I’m trying to read my scribble because I wrote this at like 3:30 this morning,” said Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Maier in a speech to Vanguard High School’s graduating class.