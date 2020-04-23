K-12 schools remain closed, MCPS summer activities impacted

By order of governor Ron DeSantis, distance learning will remain in effect until the end of the academic year.

That means in Marion County, distance learning has been extended to June 1st.

"That gives us the 180 days or 90 plus hours of instructional time that we must have by state statute,” MCPS Public Relations Director, Kevin Christian said.

It has taken some time to navigate through technical issues during this time, “But hopefully with our schools making 10 and a half thousand chrome books available and the city of Ocala doing parking lot wifi, and some other outreach we're working on, we can alleviate those concerns,” Christian said.

District leaders also have to make several changes to summer activities and graduations.

The popular Camp Kiwanis was canceled, as it would be almost impossible to practice safe social distancing with over 400 students.

"Many of those students would ride the bus to camp, so even if you take one student who's symptomatic, that one student could impact all 400 plus the people working at camp,” he added.

Summer school and the Extended School Year program for students with special needs will both likely take place online.

Something that will still likely happen in person are high school graduations, but with some changes.

"Of course the students themselves will participate, but the number of graduation tickets they receive will be scaled back, those who actually participate as part of the ceremony will be scaled back,” Christian said.

The district has created a 'common questions and answers page' which can be accessed here: https://www.marionschools.net/cms/lib/FL01903465/Centricity/Domain/4/commonqanda.pdf