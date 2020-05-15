Keystone Heights woman returns home after five week battle with COVID-19

For the family and friends of Darlene Wise, her homecoming has been more than a month in the making.

Wise was one of the first people in Keystone Heights to test positive for COVID-19. After nearly five weeks at UF Health Shands, 16 days of which she was on a ventilator, "fighting for her life" according to her family, she returned home to a crowd of cheering loved ones Friday.

"We are just all so thrilled and we just want her to know even though we can't hug on her, because obviously none of us are supposed to be doing that right now, we just want her to know when she drives up that we are just so thrilled and so excited and happy that she is still here with us and that God still has a plan for her to be here, because she has beaten the odds," said family friend Jeannie Peoples.

"She has had thousands of people praying for her. Obviously great doctors and all are greatly to thank for her doing so much better, but the power of prayer, we firmly believe that's a huge part of the reason she's here today. She's a miracle."

Her family says that she's rebounded well over the past week and that she looks forward to resting and recovering at home.