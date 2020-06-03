'Kids Cafe' free summer program now underway in Gainesville

A free summer program for kids is now underway in Gainesville.

"Sisters Helping Sisters in Need" and Bartley Temple United Methodist Church are hosting the 'Kid's Cafe' program until July 24th.

Group leaders say the free program helps educate kids over the summer. It runs Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. They also invite parents to volunteer as well as high school students for community school hours.

