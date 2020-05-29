Kimball Wiles Elementary holds Fifth Grade Graduation Parade

As the school year wraps up around North Central Florida, schools are still celebrating their kids, despite the pandemic.

Kimball Wiles Elementary school in Alachua County held a Fifth Grade Graduation Parade today. Each student had their name announced as they drove up while teachers and staff waved signs and cheered them on. Every student who came through received a graduation certificate.

Today would have been the last day of school at most public schools around North Central Florida.